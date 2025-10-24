Sections
News
Pay & Benefits
Flashpoints
Education & Transition
Pentagon & Congress
Off Duty
Veterans
Military Honor
Subscribe Now
Opens in new window
Education & Transition
Transition Guide
Opens in new window
Subscribe Now
Opens in new window
News
Your Military
Army Times
Opens in new window
Navy Times
Opens in new window
Air Force Times
Opens in new window
Marine Corps Times
Opens in new window
Pentagon & Congress
Defense News
Opens in new window
Burn Pits
Flashpoints
Israel-Palestine
Extremism & Disinformation
Afghanistan
China
Ukraine
Pay & Benefits
Benefits Guide
Opens in new window
Family Life
Military Pay Center
Military Retirement
Military Benefits
Mil Money
Discount Depot
Off Duty
Gear Scout
Opens in new window
Military Culture
Military Fitness
Military Movies & Video Games
Military Sports
Military Communities
Pay It Forward
Opens in new window
Veterans
Military History
Military Honor
Salute to Veterans
Military Appreciation Month
Service Members of the Year
Opens in new window
Hall of Valor
Opens in new window
Create an Obituary
Opens in new window
Opinion
Editorials
Commentary
Medals & Misfires
Special Projects
Installation Guide
Opens in new window
Battle Bracket
America's Military
Task Force Violent
CFC Givers Guide
Videos
Newsletters
Opens in new window
Early Bird Brief
Military Native
MCON
Opens in new window
IHG
Long-Term Care Partners
Navy Federal
Installation Guide
Opens in new window
How a movie cinematographer turned aerial filming skills into a Pentagon partnership
How a movie cinematographer turned aerial filming skills into a Pentagon partnership
The path to battlefield-changing tech can start from anywhere. Hear from Vermeer CEO Brian Streem about his unconventional rise in defense contracting.
3 days ago
Latest Videos
Piggy Banks to Paychecks: Helping Kids Learn Smart Money Habits — Money Minute
Bringing world-class broadband inside the military fence line
Hear from the new TACOM commander at AUSA 2025
What's on the horizon for the Army's missile contracts?
Missiles, drones and more: The Army takes to the air | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 10.25.25
Plotting the future of drone warfare | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 10.11.25
Detect, identify, track, destroy: improving ways to find and fight drones
A new age of drones emerges on the battlefield
Do European nations have the political firepower to secure their goals?
Defending the defense network from cyber threats: How does the US stack up?
Modernizing the US Navy’s maritime industrial base amid production struggles
Securing the Indo-Pacific amid a volatile U.S.-China relationship
Securing the Indo-Pacific and boosting US shipbuilding | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 10.4.25
Avoid the Autumn Budget Squeeze — Money Minute
Robots, missiles and more at DSEI 2025 | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 9.27.25
Trending Now
Air Force to conduct full inspection of all service members’ dorms
Judges reject VA secretary’s request to pause veterans’ claims appeals
Here’s the 2026 cost-of-living boost for veterans, military retirees
Thousands of vets saddled with false criminal histories, lawsuit says
‘Outcast’: the recruiting scandal that followed one soldier for years