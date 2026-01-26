Sections
CNO: Navy should operate on a wartime footing to meet its goals
CNO: Navy should operate on a wartime footing to meet its goals
A senior Navy leader says the service needs to operate as though it’s actually at war to advance its priorities. Plus, details of the Trump-class battleships.
4 hours ago
A torpedo-hunting torpedo? Meet the ‘SeaSpider.’
Navy chief says force should operate on ‘wartime footing’ | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 1.27.26
How are defense companies faring so far in 2026? | Defense Dollars
Leonardo DRS highlights 'Icepiercer,' a immersion cooling system for servers
How can Congress move the ‘Golden Dome’ forward? | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 1.17.26
Is Trump’s ‘Golden Dome’ feasible? A congressional supporter weighs in
Too many ‘Golden’ initiatives?
Next steps for the ‘Golden Dome’ in Congress
Debt Solutions Demystified: Management vs. Settlement — Money Minute
Military action in Venezuela: details and analysis | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 1.9.26
Car Titles and Registration Made Simple — Money Minute
Foreshadowing the US military raid in Venezuela
What’s next for the military in the Western Hemisphere after Venezuela?
How did the raid in Venezuela affect the defense industry’s bottom line? | Defense Dollars
How to Reset Your Finances After Holiday Spending — Money Minute
Trending Now
Why the US Army must focus on winning the first battle of the next war
How a repair ship captain received the Medal of Honor at Pearl Harbor
Trump made up injury to dodge Vietnam service, his former lawyer testifies
Man killed by US Border Patrol officer in Minneapolis was VA nurse
Trump remarks on NATO troops in Afghanistan spark global indignation