U.S. F-16 fighter jets intercepted Russian spy planes flying near Alaska two days in a row this week, North American Aerospace Defense Command said.

In separate incidents on Wednesday and Thursday, Russian IL-20 surveillance and reconnaissance planes flew into the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone, or ADIZ, prompting NORAD’s response.

On Wednesday, NORAD launched a pair of F-16 Fighting Falcons and a KC-135 Stratotanker for refueling as they identified and monitored the Russian plane. The following day, NORAD again sent up two F-16s and a KC-135, along with an E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control System aircraft to intercept and monitor the Russian IL-20.

On both days, the Russian aircraft stayed in international airspace and did not enter into U.S. or Canadian sovereign airspace, NORAD said.

The Alaskan ADIZ, like other such zones, is a defined area of international airspace — which begins at the edge of sovereign airspace around the state — that requires any aircraft entering into it to be identified for national security reasons.

NORAD said Russia activity regularly occurs in the Alaskan ADIZ, and is not considered a threat. Russian aircraft last entered the Alaskan ADIZ on July 22, according to NORAD statements. There were also back-to-back Russian flights in the ADIZ in February, as well as another Russian flight in April.

NORAD uses a layered network of satellites, fighter aircraft and ground-based and airborne radars to detect and track aircraft that come near the U.S. These systems then inform military leaders so they can take appropriate actions.

