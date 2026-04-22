Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has directed the Marine Corps to elevate valor awards for those ensnared in the deadly bombing at Kabul airport’s Abbey Gate in August 2021, after an internal review found several commendations had been “inappropriately downgraded.”

Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell said that, following a probe of the original distinctions, the awards have been upgraded to better reflect the risks knowingly accepted by the Marines of Company G, 2nd Battalion, 1st Marines — and their bravery in saving lives under enemy fire.

“The Marines at Abbey Gate were positioned in the direct blast zone with minimal cover, fully aware of an imminent suicide attack, yet they held their ground to keep evacuation operations running,” Parnell said in a statement on Wednesday. “Their actions that day were heroic. The original awards did not reflect that reality. Today’s upgrades correct that injustice.”

Parnell added: “To the Marines of Company G and to every service member who stood at Abbey Gate: your actions were seen, your sacrifice was measured correctly, and your valor is now properly recognized.”

After then-President Joe Biden began a full withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan, more than 5,000 American personnel oversaw the evacuation of roughly 100,000 Afghans seeking to flee Taliban rule — despite a State Department warning of “credible threats” against Hamid Karzai International Airport.

On Aug. 26, as crowds converged on Abbey Gate, a suicide bomber struck, killing 13 U.S. service members and approximately 170 civilians.

Those killed included 11 Marines, a soldier and a sailor. The attack marked the deadliest day for American forces in decades, and became emblematic of the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan.

President Donald Trump, upon returning to office, ordered a “comprehensive review” of the U.S. military’s departure from Afghanistan. The Pentagon said last week that the inquiry has since examined more than nine million documents, with its findings expected to be published in the coming months.

The Marine Corps did not not immediately respond to requests for comment on how many Marines received upgraded awards.

Tanya Noury is a reporter for Military Times and Defense News, with coverage focusing on the White House and Pentagon.