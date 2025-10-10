Outgoing Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin bid farewell to the service Friday in a retirement ceremony at a hangar in Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.

While the event does not mark the exact end of Allvin’s tenure as the Air Force’s top officer, his departure is likely not far off. His nominated successor, Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach, encountered no serious bumps during his confirmation hearing Thursday, and senators appear likely to support him.

Allvin unexpectedly announced his retirement plans in August. He said at the time he would stay on until his successor is confirmed in order to smooth the transition, and he expected to retire by the beginning of November.

Allvin became chief of staff in November 2023, meaning his retirement comes about halfway through the four years a chief of staff typically serves. His early departure is highly unusual, as the only previous Air Force chiefs of staff whose tenure was truncated left to become the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, or after scandal.

This retirement ceremony was also unusual in that it did not mark a full change of command to the next chief of staff. The last Air Force chiefs of staff who retired — Gen. Mark Welsh and Gen. David Goldfein — were honored for their service during ceremonies, alongside the swearing in of their incoming successors.

Under the Biden administration, Allvin strongly pushed for a sweeping reorganization of the Air Force. When the Trump administration took power, that so-called “reoptimization” was put on hold. Defense One reported in August that Allvin’s advocacy for the reoptimization plan led to his early retirement.

Stephen Losey is the air warfare reporter for Defense News. He previously covered leadership and personnel issues at Air Force Times, and the Pentagon, special operations and air warfare at Military.com. He has traveled to the Middle East to cover U.S. Air Force operations.