Harvard University will award full scholarships this fall to at least 50 veterans and public servants as part of a new master’s degree program launched in the wake of thousands of dismissals of federal workers by White House officials.

The one-year American Service Fellowship program is being run through the Harvard Kennedy School, which focuses on public policy issues. Officials expect at least half of the new class to be veterans and the rest to be made up of individuals with seven years of experience in public service jobs.

In a letter sent to students and faculty Thursday morning, Dean Jeremy Weinstein said the new fellowship is launching now “because in this moment of political division, unprecedented challenges, and declining in government, there has never been a more important time to invest in the next generation of America’s public servants.”

The move comes as school officials are fighting a public battle with President Donald Trump over cuts to research funding and limits on foreign student enrollment.

In addition, a White House investigation last month accused the university of “violent violation” of the Civil Rights Act, saying school leaders have failed to prevent anti-Semitic harassment of Jewish students on campus.

Harvard has challenged those decisions and claims in court. Thursday’s program announcement doesn’t directly reference the widespread public servant layoffs directed by Trump at various federal agencies, but did note that the effort’s aim is “celebrating America’s veterans and public servants.”

Recipients will receive $100,000 through the fellowship, which will cover all tuition, fees and an additional stipend for cost-of-living issues. School officials will waive any application fees for individuals who submit entries to the program.

The pilot program will be funded by “philanthropic donations raised specifically for this fellowship,” officials said.

Individuals interested in applying for the fellowship can submit applications through the Harvard Kennedy School website.

