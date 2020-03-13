2020 Best for Vets: Employers FAQs

What does it mean to be a Best for Vets Employer?

Completing the survey will make your company eligible to be among the companies ranked in the Military Times Best for Vets Employers rankings. The rankings will be published this summer in print and online and will spotlight the U.S. companies and government agencies that are doing the most to support veterans at all phases of recruitment, employment and retention.

Who is allowed to take this survey?

Authorized representatives of nonprofit, government or private organizations are eligible to complete this survey. We encourage small businesses, mid-market, and large enterprises across sectors to consider participating. Best for Vets rankings this year will include additional opportunities for ranking due to added criteria that will be used for list segmentation beyond Military Times’ prior top 100 employers list.

What if I am unable to answer one or several of the questions?

If you are unable to answer a question, simply skip that question and move to the next.

Can I save my responses and return later to complete the survey?

Yes. Your responses to each question will be saved. In the case that you have to log out of the survey and return to it at a later date, simply click on the survey link and you will be able to continue where you left off.

When is the survey deadline?

The last day to submit the survey is TBD

Where and how do I start the survey?

The Best for Vets Employers survey will open on Monday, March 16, 2020. To access the survey, go to (insert military times landing page link) or email (insert military times best for vets email address) and write in the subject line “Best for Vets Employers Survey”. Our team will respond to you with the survey link and also try our best to answer any questions you may have.

How much time should I set aside to complete it?

The survey is estimated to take one to two hours in total for completion. However, this timeframe may vary depending on how you answer certain questions and whether or not you choose to provide us with additional information about your employment services, policies and programs. It is highly advised that you take the time to answer questions as carefully as possible, with review from your HR and/or PR advisors because whatever information you provide in this survey may be published by Military Times in Best for Vets Employers reporting.

What if I left out some information in my responses when I submitted it? Can I go back and make changes?

Yes. You can make any changes you would like, as long as you do so before the survey closes on April 27, 2020 at 11:59 pm. Eastern.

When will we be notified of the results?

Military Times will publish the Best for Vets Employers rankings in the June 15th, 2020 issue.

What questions should I expect to see on the surveys?

The survey includes a primary focus of the following categories:

Company Point of Contact Information

Company Demographics

Military-Connected Recruitment and Employment Practices

Military-Connected Retention and Support Programs

Recognition of Military Service

Support for Attainment of Civilian Credential/s

Partnerships with Military-Connected vendors and vet-owned businesses

Employment Support for Guard and Reserve employees

Credit towards retirement for military service

Company leadership with military experience

Inclusive Workplace Policies

Additional information requested about company (company logos, website/s, and approved pictures for publication)

How do I know the lists are valid? What controls do you have in place?

Survey content and strategy has been reviewed by subject matter experts in HR, military-connected employment practices and diversity and inclusion. Additionally, current Guard and Reserve employees and veteran volunteers working in various sectors have also reviewed and provided feedback to the improved 2020 Best for Vest Employment survey. Survey methodology has been updated to include revised scoring and weighting to ensure accurate reporting of publishable Best for Vets Employers lists.

Who can I contact if I have questions about the survey?

TBD

How can we improve our Best For Vets status?

It is likely that not all questions/content included in the survey apply to your organization’s current practices. However, we believe that there is always room for improvement and our goal with this survey is to not only acknowledge those who go above and beyond to support our military-connected community, but to also provide an opportunity to respondents to better understand current best practices, where your organizations may be able to improve and expand, and provide public information on The best way to improve your Best for Vets ranking status, is to take note of existing gaps in support, include the community in the development of employment support programming for military-connected employees, and seek out assistance

How do you review and assess survey responses?

Military Times has partnered with ScoutComms, the nation’s leading communications and marketing firm dedicated to providing services that support veterans and military families, for further development of Best for Vets Employers and Colleges. Survey updating, analysis and reporting is being directed by Dr. Kiersten Downs, Research Director of ScoutInsight, the market research division of ScoutComms. The methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by the ScoutInsight research team with input from subject matter experts in HR who focus on military-connected employment practices, diversity and inclusion initiatives, and inclusive workplace policies. Additionally, current Guard and Reserve employees and veteran volunteers working in various sectors reviewed content for accuracy and relevance. Final ratings will be determined by total survey score and select market segmentation.