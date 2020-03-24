Marine Barracks Washington D.C. is postponing the evening parade season over COVID-19

Marines and fans of the Silent Drill Platoon are going to have to wait a couple more weeks to watch the famed unit twirl rifles and conduct drill movements at the evening parade aboard the Washington D.C. barracks, as COVID-19 continues to disrupt U.S. military operations, shows and plans across the globe.

The storied and historic Marine barracks in Washington D.C. is postponing the start of the evening parade season until May 15, the Marine barracks announced Tuesday.

This year’s evening parade season was slated to kick off May 1, but Marine officials are sliding the date back a couple more weeks to comply with local and federal guidelines that prohibit larger social gatherings, a news release detailed.

On March 20, Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser signed an order prohibiting mass gatherings of 50 or more people. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention there are 137 confirmed COVID-19 cases across Washington D.C.

On March 20, Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser signed an order prohibiting mass gatherings of 50 or more people. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention there are 137 confirmed COVID-19 cases across Washington D.C.

The Marine barracks usually kicks off the evening parade season during the first Friday in May. The evening parades are conducted every Friday and concludes on the last Friday in August.

The Marine barracks in D.C. said it was continuing to monitor and implement guidance from the CDC, DoD and the Corps to protect service members and the community.