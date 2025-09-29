Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered 200 Oregon National Guard troops to Portland, Oregon, under federal authority, an order the state is challenging in court.

President Donald Trump announced plans to send troops into Portland on Saturday to protect federal immigration facilities against “domestic terrorists.”

Hegseth’s memo, which was dated Sunday and posted online by Oregon officials, said that “200 members of the Oregon National Guard will be called into Federal service effective immediately for a period of 60 days.”

A defense official who spoke to Military Times on condition of anonymity said the Guard is currently in the process of identifying which troops will deploy.

Lt. Col. Stephen Bomar, a spokesman for the Oregon National Guard, told Military Times that it takes approximately 96 hours from notification for Guard members to report on site for duty.

The Pentagon memo said the new order “further implements the President’s direction” in June, when thousands of Guard troops were deployed to Los Angeles to protect U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other U.S. government personnel amid ongoing protests in the city.

The service members will be under the command of the U.S. Northern Command chief because they are being deployed under Title 10. A U.S. Northern Command spokesperson declined to comment on the deployment and referred Military Times to the Pentagon.

Oregon’s suit was filed against Trump, Hegseth and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in federal court in Portland on Sunday by Democratic Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield. The suit accuses the administration of exceeding its executive powers and basing its actions on a “wildly hyperbolic pretext.”

“The President says Portland is a ‘War ravaged’ city ‘under siege’ from ‘domestic terrorists.’ Defendants have thus infringed on Oregon’s sovereign power to manage its own law enforcement activity and National Guard resource,” Oregon officials said in the lawsuit.

The veterans and intelligence officers group National Security Leaders for America (NSL4A) on Monday slammed the deployment as “dangerous” and “ineffective.”

“The National Guard is not a presidential police force. Its members are citizen-soldiers, trained to respond to real emergencies — natural disasters, national defense — not to patrol neighborhoods or project federal power," said NSL4A president and founder retired Rear Adm. Mike Smith.

“The Administration’s actions in Portland and elsewhere lead to a false sense that having troops patrolling our city streets is normal, when, in fact, it is totally contrary to our Constitutional order,” he added.

Violent crime in Portland has dropped in the first six months of 2025, with homicides in Portland falling by 51% compared to the same period a year earlier, according to data released by the Major Cities Chiefs Association in its Midyear Violent Crime Report.

Since August, National Guard troops have been deployed in Washington, D.C. Crime had also been on the decline in that city prior to the Guard’s deployment.

Editor’s note: This report has been updated with additional details from the Oregon National Guard and a statement from National Security Leaders for America.