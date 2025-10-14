The Department of Homeland Security announced Tuesday that the U.S. Coast Guard will continue to receive military pay despite the government shutdown.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem issued a politically charged statement through the department’s website, confirming that service members from the Coast Guard will see their Oct. 15 paycheck processed and deposited. Unlike the other service branches, the Coast Guard is financed by DHS.

“While Democrats have played politics with military pay to fight for illegal aliens, the US Coast Guard has been defending our maritime borders, stopping the flow of deadly narcotics and illegal immigration into our country, and countering America’s adversaries around the world,” Noem said in the statement.

She said the department had developed an “innovative solution” to make sure service members did not go without pay “as a result of Democrats’ political theater.”

The release did not expound on the specifics of the solution, other than to credit it to the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” a massive tax and spending package Congress passed in July.

The U.S. Coast Guard announced through a nonpartisan statement that service members would continue to receive pay a day prior to Noem’s public comments.

“Our people are the heart of the Coast Guard,” said Admiral Kevin Lunday, acting commandant. “We are grateful for the actions taken by President Trump and Secretary Noem to ensure that our members — who protect and defend our nation’s maritime borders and our citizens every day — receive the pay they have earned.”

The U.S. government came to a standstill Oct. 1 after Congress was unable to pass appropriations legislation for fiscal 2026.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump directed the Pentagon to use “all available funds” to guarantee military troops continue to receive pay as the government shutdown persists.

This will not help federal workers who are expected to be furloughed, including half of the 741,477 Defense Department civilian employees, according to DOD guidance.

