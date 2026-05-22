The United States is deploying 5,000 troops to Poland, President Donald Trump announced on Thursday.

Trump, in a Truth Social post, wrote that the decision was sparked by the “successful election” of Poland’s President Karol Nawrocki, whom he “was proud to endorse.”

This comment was met with some consternation, however, since Nawrocki was elected almost a year ago and inaugurated last August. Trump’s social media post added that the deployment was also a byproduct of “our relationship” with the Polish president.

The move came more than a week after the U.S. Army had abruptly canceled the deployment of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, to Poland.

Sean Parnell, a spokesman for the Department of Defense, on Tuesday called it a “temporary delay” as part of the administration’s plan to scale back the total number of Brigade Combat Teams assigned to Europe from four to three.

“This decision was the result of a comprehensive, multilayered process focused on U.S. force posture in Europe,” he asserted.

Parnell went on to hail Poland for demonstrating “both the ability and resolve to defend itself,” noting that “other NATO allies should follow suit.”

In recent months, the president has reevaluated America’s military posture across Europe, amid his mounting exasperation with the alliance in relation to the joint U.S.-Israeli campaign against Iran.

Trump’s view is that NATO allies should have rendered greater and more meaningful assistance, especially with regard to reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Broadly speaking, the other nations have countered that they have no obligation, and little desire, to involve themselves in a war of choice launched by the U.S. president and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump, following a war of words with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, announced a retrenchment of the American military footprint in Germany. The Pentagon initially said in April that it would pull roughly 5,000 troops out of the country, but Trump intimated that a substantially bigger drawdown was under consideration.

The reduction of force from Germany is expected to be completed within the next six to 12 months, according to the Pentagon.

Tanya Noury is a reporter for Military Times and Defense News, with coverage focusing on the White House and Pentagon.