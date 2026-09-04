President Donald Trump said in a social media post on Thursday that he was appointing Adam Telle, assistant secretary of the Army for civil works, as the acting U.S. Army secretary.

The appointment follows the departure of Dan Driscoll, who served as the Army’s civilian leader since February 2025 and tendered his resignation Monday, a source with knowledge of Driscoll’s actions told Military Times. His exit comes amid reports of heightened discord with Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

“Huge congrats to Adam,” Hegseth wrote Thursday on X. “Strong and whip smart. He is indeed a great Patriot — and will be an immediate asset to the @USArmy.”