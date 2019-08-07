AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — The military says a U.S. Air Force Academy cadet who was charged with sexual misconduct has pleaded guilty to assault.

Andrew Hong was sentenced to eight months in prison and expelled from the academy at a hearing on Tuesday.

Hong had been charged with abusive sexual contact and attempted abusive sexual contact. He pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in an agreement with commanders.

Air Force Academy cadet convicted of sexual assault
Air Force Academy cadet convicted of sexual assault

An Air Force Academy cadet has been convicted of sexual assault in a military trial.

By: The Associated Press

Academy officials say the victim of the attack supported the agreement.