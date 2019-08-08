Pay raises for about 6,800 total force airmen were delayed last month by a software glitch, the Air Force Personnel Center said in an email Thursday.

AFPC said that the Defense Information Systems Agency had a software issue, that prevented those airmen’s pay transaction updates from being properly transmitted between July 19 and 24.

DISA has now fixed that software problem, AFPC said, and the pay transactions have now been updated at the Defense Finance and Accounting Service. Those total force and reserve component airmen who were affected should see their updated pay raises take effect in the next pay period.

The problem was caused by a "software upgrade at a DISA data center caused a server to stop transferring data. Service has been restored,” a DISA spokesperson said in an email Thursday.

Special duty assignment pay, selective reenlistment bonuses, and foreign language pay were among the types of pay raises that were affected, AFPC said.

When [AFPC] updates active duty airmen’s status in the Military Personnel Data Systems, those updates are transmitted to [DFAS] for appropriate pay adjustments, AFPC said. The now-resolved software glitch “prevented those updates from happening.”

“It’s important our airmen have confidence in the personnel and finance professionals supporting them and the systems through which those transactions occur," AFPC continued. “We continue partnering with DISA and DFAS to help ensure our airmen’s records and pay are accurate.”

