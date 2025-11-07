Chief Master Sgt. David Wolfe will serve as the 21st chief master sergeant of the Air Force, the service announced Thursday.

Wolfe, who most recently served as command chief master sergeant of Air Combat Command in Virginia, will replace Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David Flosi as the service’s top enlisted leader. Flosi announced his retirement last month following the unexpected death of his wife in September.

“The selection of Chief Wolfe as our 21st Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force is the right decision during this critical time for the Air Force,” Air Force Secretary Troy Meink said in a service release. “I know that he will continue to serve and advocate for Airmen and their families.”

Wolfe began his career in 1992 and brings with him a vast amount of experience with Air Force security Forces units, which comprise the service’s law enforcement and ground combat forces. He has served in a wide variety of roles, including as a security specialist with the 4404th Composite Wing in Saudi Arabia, senior enlisted leader to the Combined Joint Special Operations Air Component in Afghanistan and command chief master sergeant with the 1st Special Operations Wing in Florida. In 2011, he was superintendent of the 435th Security Forces Squadron, named the Air Force’s “Best” Small Security Forces Unit that year.

“Chief Wolfe has been my wingman, advisor and confidant for multiple command assignments,” Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach said in a release. “Cindy and I are delighted to have Dave and Doniel alongside us as we lead the Air Force. Their passion for Airmen and their families is second to none.”

