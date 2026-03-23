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Former Navy minesweeper commander outlines US counter-mine capability
Former Navy minesweeper commander outlines US counter-mine capability
How do US forces counter potential mines in a waterway like the Strait of Hormuz? A retired Navy expert explains.
18 hours ago
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