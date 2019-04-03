MONTPELIER, Vt. — A Vermont National Guard supply sergeant has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges that he sold military equipment online that had been shipped to the Rutland armory.

Federal court records say Ammon Yule was indicted last week, but the indictment remained sealed until Wednesday.

‘Easy money’ made selling Army weapons stolen by US soldiers More than $1 million in weapons parts and sensitive military equipment was stolen out of Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and sold in a vast black market, some of it to foreign buyers through eBay, according to testimony at a federal trial this week.

The six-count indictment on fraud and embezzlement charges says that from March 2017 until March 2018 Yule ordered equipment, including dozens of duffel bags, parkas and boots, from a military equipment distribution center in Kentucky and then sold them on eBay.

There was no listed phone number for Yule and no attorney was listed in court records.

Guard Capt. Mikel Arcovitch says the guard has investigated the allegations against Yule and has “taken appropriate action.” He would not release Yule’s current duty status.