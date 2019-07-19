BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration says transgender troops remain welcome in the Massachusetts National Guard, despite President Donald Trump’s ban on transgender people serving in the U.S. military.

In a letter to state legislators, Secretary of Public Safety Thomas Turco said the administration “will continue to support transgender soldiers and airmen in serving our Commonwealth with dignity and respect.”

Several Democratic lawmakers who had asked the Republican governor to reject Trump’s policy praised the administration’s response in a statement Wednesday.

National Guard units are under the command of governors in each state but can be called up to federal service by the president.