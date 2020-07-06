Soldier dies in non-combat incident in Kosovo

The Department of Defense released the name of a soldier on Monday who died on July 4 at Camp Novo Selo, in Kosovo.

Pfc. Alexander Blake Klass, 20, from Willamina, Oregon, died in a non-combat incident, the Pentagon stated in a press release.

The incident is under investigation, the release added, and no other information was provided.

Klass was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 162nd Infantry Regiment, 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team. The unit is part of the Oregon National Guard and is based out of Springfield, Oregon.

A spokesman for the Oregon Military Department did not immediately respond to a request for Klass’ picture and other releasable service information.

Klass died while supporting Operation Joint Guardian, also known as Kosovo Force, or KFOR. The mission is a NATO peacekeeping force in the country that has been there since 1999.