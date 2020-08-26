Family of missing Fort Hood soldier demands answers after body found in Texas, attorney says

The attorney for the family of Army Sgt. Elder Fernandes is calling for an independent investigation into the soldier’s disappearance and apparent death. Police say a body found about 30 miles east of the base has tentatively been identified as Fernandes.

“We are calling for a congressional investigation as soon as possible,” Natalie Khawam told Military Times Wednesday afternoon. “We want to make sure the family gets the information they deserve.”

Khawam said the family is asking for information about investigations into whether Fernandes, 23, was sexually assaulted before disappearing Aug. 17, and why he was hospitalized for nearly a week before his disappearance. Khawam said she spoke earlier Wednesday with Sens. Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren, as well as Rep. Steven Lynch, all Democrats from Massachusetts, Fernandes’ home state.

“I am heartsick for Sergeant Elder Fernandes’ family and his hometown of Brockton,” said Warren in a statement. “I am working with my colleagues in the Massachusetts Congressional Delegation to demand a full, transparent investigation into this tragedy and the conditions at Fort Hood. Elder was a son, a brother, and a U.S. soldier, and his family deserves justice.”

Fort Hood public affairs officer Lt. Col. Chris Brautigam said in a statement earlier this week that there is an “open investigation of abusive sexual contact” involving Fernandes.

“The unit sexual assault response coordinator has been working closely with Sgt. Fernandes, ensuring he was aware of all his reporting, care and victim advocacy options,” Brautigam said in the statement. Fernandes had been transferred to another unit “to ensure he received the proper care and ensure there were no opportunities for reprisals,” he said.

The call for action comes on the heels of a letter sent Tuesday by Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., chairwoman of the House Armed Services military personnel subcommittee, and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., ranking member of the Senate Armed Services personnel subcommittee, to acting Defense Department Inspector General Sean O’Donnell repeating their July 2 call for an investigation into the disappearance and killing of Army Spc. Vanessa Guillén.

Guillén’s body was found in July after her disappearance in April. A fellow soldier killed himself after being confronted by police the day 20-year-old Guillén’s remains were found, officials said. A 22-year-old civilian woman is charged with helping that soldier dispose of Guillén’s body.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief - a daily roundup of military and defense news stories from around the globe. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

There will be a press conference at 4 p.m. in Tampa to discuss the Fernandes case, said Khawam. Guillen’s relatives, who are also represented by Khawam and were visiting her in Tampa, will also be there, she said.

Gruesome discovery

Fernandes’ body is believed to have been found about 30 miles from Fort Hood, the Army base in central Texas where he was stationed, police said Tuesday.

Identification found with the body in Temple, Texas, indicates it may be the missing soldier, according to a statement from local police. Forensic confirmation is pending.

Fernandes is the third soldier from Fort Hood to go missing in the past year. Two have been found dead this summer.

Temple police received a medical call at 5:36 p.m. saying a male had been seen near some railroad tracks, according to the statement. When officers arrived, they determined the man was dead.

Foul play is not suspected, police said, but the investigation is ongoing. An autopsy has been ordered.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Fernandes family during this challenging time,” Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds said.

Fernandes was reported missing by Killeen and U.S. Army police on Aug. 19. He was last seen Aug. 17, when officials said a superior dropped him off at his house. Fort Hood officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

The Army and the Fernandes family had asked the public for help finding the missing soldier.

“I am saddened that another soldier who served the country has been destroyed by sexual assault and sexual harassment and this toxic culture in the military that exists,” said Khawam.

In a visit to Fort Hood earlier this month, U.S. Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy said the central Texas base has some of the highest numbers of sexual assault, harassment and murder. He ordered an independent probe of Fort Hood in July, after authorities said Guillen was slain.

Horrific coincidence

Khawam told Military Times she learned about the probable discovery of Fernandes’ remains while dining in Tampa, Florida, with Guillen’s family.

“Last night, Vanessa Guillen’s sisters flew into Tampa,” she said. “I told them to come here, take a little getaway.

Shortly before 10 p.m., Khawam said she received a phone call that the Army had called the Fernandes family and asked to meet them at the Killeen police station, near Fort Hood, to talk about the case. In subsequent phone calls, the family told Khawam that Fernandes’ body had been found by a railroad employee about 30 miles east of Fort Hood. Fernandes was hanging from a tree, she said. His military ID was in his pocket and his driver’s license in a backpack near his body.

Khawam said that after finishing dinner, she informed Guillen’s sisters about the discovery.

“Mayra Guillen told me she wanted to vomit after hearing the news,” said Khawam. “I did, too.”