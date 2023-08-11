A retired soldier accused of stealing a Humvee and then crashing it into the front of the headquarters building for the 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart, Georgia, could face up to 20 years in prison.

Treamon Dominic Lacy, a 39-year-old former staff sergeant, is charged with damage to government property and theft of government money, property, or records, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Southern District of Georgia.

On July 10, Lacy allegedly stole a Humvee from the motor pool at the base and drove it into the front doors of the headquarters building. Photos quickly made the rounds online showing the Humvee wedged between the front doors of the building under a sign atop the entryway bearing the unit’s motto, “Rock of the Marne.”

No injuries resulted from the crash and Lacy was detained immediately after the incident.

Lacy served in the Army from June 2002 until July 2013 as a wheeled vehicle mechanic and deployed twice to Iraq, Army Times previously reported. As an Army retiree, he had access to the base, according to Kevin Larson, a spokesman for Fort Stewart.

The July 10 incident took place a week after a similar incident occurred in California, where a Humvee was stolen from a National Guard armory and taken for a joy ride.

Lacy allegedly took the vehicle from the “87 BSSB motor pool” on Fort Stewart, according to a criminal complaint filed with the United States District Court for the Southern District of Georgia.

Jordan M. Poe, a special agent with the Army Criminal Investigation Division, wrote in the complaint that “Based on the mode and precision with which the Humvee was driven, I believe that [Lacy] intentionally drove the Humvee into Building 1′s front doors.”

The crash is estimated to have caused $1,000 in damages.

