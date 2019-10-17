The image of Marines raising the American flag on top of Mount Suribachi in Japan during World War II is one permanently etched into the mind of every Marine.

It’s a symbol of the Corps’ dedication to the country and perseverance against all enemies, in every clime and place.

But on Thursday the Marine Corps announced another correction to the Marines identified in the iconic photo taken by The Associated Press photographer Joe Rosenthal.

Originally, Pfc. Rene A. Gagnon was the Marine identified on the far side of the pole, who had a bit of his helmet showing, the Corps said.

Cpl. Harold P. Keller is now identified as that Marine, the Corps announced.

The conclusion came after a two year investigation by the Marine Corps with assistance from the FBI looking closely at previously private photos shared with them by historians Stephen Foley and Brent Westemeyer.

“Without the initiative and contributions of both private historians devoted to preservation of our history and the FBI’s support, the Marine Corps would not have this opportunity to expand on the historical record of the second flag raising on Mount Suribachi,” Marine Corps Combat Development Command said Thursday in a press release.

“Gagnon played a significant role in the flag raising on Mount Suribachi and his role will never be diminished,” the release adds.

This is not the first time the Marine Corps re-identified the Marines in the photo.

In 2016, the Corps said that Pfc. Harold Schultz was one of the Marines in the photo, not Navy Corpsman John Bradley.

Identifying who was in the photo was important, the Marine Corps said, but every Marine who participated in the battle was a hero.

“Regardless of who was in the photograph, each and every Marine who set foot on Iwo Jima, or supported the effort from the sea and air around the island is, and always will be, a part of our Corps’ cherished history,” the Corps said.