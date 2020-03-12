Yuma cancels airshow in wake of coronavirus spread

The annual air show at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, has been canceled in response to the coronavirus pandemic, airshow officials announced Thursday.

“Due to the COVID-19 concerns and safety of the public, we will be canceling the entire airshow (both days) to both the general public and those who have purchased tickets,” according to a press release from the air show team.

The two-day event was scheduled to begin Friday afternoon and run all day Saturday. It featured both military and civilian performers, including the Air Force’s F-35 Lightning II Demonstration Team and an AV-8 Harrier team put together by Marine Attack Squadron 311 and based at MCAS Yuma.

Those who paid for tickets to attend the event will receive a full refund from the ticketing site, starting March 16, according to the press release.

The cancelation comes as medical experts are warning against any large public gatherings. College and professional sports leagues around the world are suspending, canceling or postponing their seasons, to include the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments of the National Collegiate Athletic Association, the National Basketball Association and the National Hockey League.

“We are saddened that we have to cancel our favorite event of the year, but want to reiterate that safety is our number one priority,” the press release stated.