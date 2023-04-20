A Marine recruit died Tuesday while conducting a physical fitness test at boot camp in South Carolina, the Marine Corps said.

Pfc. Noah Evans, 21, died at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina, said Maj. Philip Kulczewski, a spokesman for the depot, in a statement Wednesday.

The cause of death is under investigation, Kulczewski said in the statement.

A native of Decatur, Georgia, Evans was assigned to Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, according to Kulczweski. Evans was unmarried.

Marine Corps Times confirmed with the depot that Evans’ family had been notified.

“Our deepest condolences go out to Noah’s family and to the Marines and staff of Mike Company,” the depot wrote on Facebook.

Evans is the fourth recruit to die at Parris Island, South Carolina, in the past two years, as the Hilton Head Island Packet first reported.

In June 2021, Pfc. Dalton Beals, 19, died during the grueling culmination of recruit training known as the Crucible. His senior drill instructor, Staff Sgt. Steven T. Smiley, was later charged with negligent homicide amid accusations that he pushed his recruits too hard despite dangerous heat levels.

In September 2021, Pfc. Anthony Munoz, 21, died on the first day of recruit training.

Pfc. Brandon Barnish, 26, died the same month, the Island Packet reported.

Approximately 20,000 recruits come to Parris Island, South Carolina, each year, according to the Recruit Training Regiment’s web page.

