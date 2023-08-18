A Marine training at the Marine Corps’ school of infantry on the West Coast died Thursday during “a night live-fire training event,” the Corps said Friday.

The statement from Marine Corps Training Command did not name the Marine, who died at School of Infantry-West at Camp Pendleton, California.

“An investigation into the circumstances of the death is ongoing and the command is fully cooperating with the investigation efforts,” the statement reads. “SOI-W is providing support to the family and peers of the deceased during this difficult time. There is no additional information available at this time.”

School of Infantry-West is one of two spots where Marines fresh out of boot camp go for additional training. The other, School of Infantry-East, is located at Camp Geiger, North Carolina.

At the schools of infantry, infantry Marines get trained for their job at Infantry Training Battalion. Non-infantry Marines learn combat skills at Marine Combat Training Battalion, “in order to ensure that every Marine is a fighting Marine,” according to the Corps’ website.

