The Marine Corps is looking for volunteers in the enlisted ranks to get their discharge early.

The offer is part of a new program for active duty enlisted Marines who already had an “end of active service,” or EAS, date in fiscal year 2025, according to a Marine Corps Administrative Message posted online Thursday.

Marines approved to leave early will separate sooner than the end date of their current contract but will still be considered to have completed their full active duty service. The program does not apply to Marines in the Marine Corps Reserve.

The early release could impact separation benefits in certain circumstances, so those Marines would not be released from active duty until their service length requirements are met for separation pay. Marines in the early release program will not have to repay bonuses for enlistment or selective retention or retirement system continuation pay.

“It is understood that this program may result in temporary risks to some units due to falling below staffing levels. Units will not receive early staffing replacement,” the Marine Corps’ official notice states, adding that the program is being used as a “force shaping tool.”

The Marine Corps previously offered early release options in 2020 for Marines in armor and tank billets and in 2014 for commissioned officers.

The following Marines are not eligible for this year’s release program: those with contracts ending after Sept. 30, scheduled to transfer to the Reserves, set to leave under other early release programs, on special duty assignment and pending legal actions.

