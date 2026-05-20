The U.S. Marine Corps plans to reduce the amount of time in service needed to qualify for the rank of sergeant, according to a recent administrative message.

Currently, Marines have to serve at least 48 months before they can become an E-5, but that will change beginning Oct. 1, when TIS is reduced to 30 months.

In the message, the Marines explained that the last change to the policy was in fiscal 2020, when it upped the required TIS from 24 months to 48.

“This change favored longevity over performance rather than competition among high-performing corporals,” the message said.

The Marines added that shortening the TIS to 30 months “strengthens competition and ensures Marines are promoted based on merit and performance.”

As for the jump from sergeant to staff sergeant, the service will decrease the wait time from when a Marine completes his or her Sergeant Professional Military Education from 365 days to 270.

Additionally, the Marines will discontinue Staff Sergeant Promotion Board Alternate Selection List to, again, favor merit over longevity.

In the message, the Marines explain that the alternate selection list was created to address promotion shortfalls, but replacing it “with a predictive allocation model streamlines the promotion process and enhances the Marine Corps’ ability to produce the required number.”

According to the Defense Manpower Data Center, the Marines have 24,914 sergeants currently serving on active duty within its ranks and another 14,487 staff sergeants. The data shows only a marginal difference — 24,704 and 14,075, respectively — from the year before.

Comparatively, DMDC data shows a notable adjustment in sergeants from FY2020 to FY2021, as the total number drops from 26,174 to 23,733, or a difference of about 9.3%.

However, the message clarified that the administrative policy change will apply to Marines on both active and reserve status.