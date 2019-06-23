NEW YORK — A woman and two small children have been found dead in a house in the New York City borough of Staten Island and police are questioning the children’s father in the deaths.

Police say a 36-year-old woman and two boys ages 2 and 3 were found dead Saturday morning in a house in the South Beach neighborhood.

The victims' names have not been released. Police say the medical examiner's office will determine their causes of death.

A 36-year-old man believed to be the children's father was found walking along the Brooklyn Queens Expressway earlier Saturday. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation and is being questioned in the deaths.