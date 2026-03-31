Though he’s not entitled to a personal Air Force One, Kid Rock got a glimpse Saturday of another type of military transport from the deck of his Tennessee estate, which he’s dubbed the “Southern White House.”

In two videos posted to his X account, Kid Rock, whose name is Richard James Ritchie, waved to a U.S. Army Apache helicopter as it hovered near the pool in front of his human-sized Statue of Liberty replica.

The singer has spent years building the miniature “White House” atop Nashville’s hills, complete with tall columns and an enormous American flag.

“God Bless America and all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend her,” the musician mused in the caption of one post after an insult-laden line criticizing California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Kid Rock may have been “born free,” as he crooned in 2010, but military aviators are subject to a host of military and federal regulations that govern the skies.

An Army spokesperson on Tuesday confirmed that two Apache helicopters from the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade at Fort Campbell took part in a flight that has now been publicized.

“This incident is now under an Army Regulation 15-6 administrative investigation. The personnel involved have been suspended from flight duties while the Army reviews the circumstances surrounding the mission, including compliance with relevant FAA regulations, aviation safety protocol, and approval requirements,” Maj. Montrell Russell said in a statement. The investigation is ongoing, he said, adding that the Army takes allegations of dangerous flight operations seriously.

In a Monday interview with WKRN, Kid Rock dismissed concerns about the Apache’s crew facing possible repercussions.

“I think they’re going to be alright — my buddy is the commander in chief,” Kid Rock said, referencing his friendship with President Donald Trump.

Kid Rock has long supported Trump, and he visited the Oval Office in March 2025 as the president signed an executive order cracking down on ticket scalping.

This is not the first time a military aircraft has potentially run afoul of aviation rules. In May of last year, Montana Army National Guard members faced trespassing charges after they were accused of landing a Black Hawk on private land to take elk antlers.

Kid Rock and Newsom have a history of clashes, with social media spats rivaling rockstar-level backstage brawls.

In a February post from his press office’s X account, Newsom said he had banned Kid Rock from California. He also insulted the rocker’s fitness, saying Kid Rock in an earlier video had demonstrated “SOME OF THE WEAKEST PUSHUPS EVER WITNESSED.”

Eve Sampson is a reporter and former Army officer. She has covered conflict across the world, writing for The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Associated Press.