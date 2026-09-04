The Marine Corps will offer people entering the service up to $15,000 to enter cyber, crypto and electronics-maintenance jobs as it prepares for FY27, continuing a targeted program to put new Marines into occupational fields important to its future force.

The incentives take effect Oct. 1 under a new Marine administrative message outlining the FY2027 Enlistment Option Program and Enlistment Bonus Program.

In addition to the $15,000 bonus for Electronic Maintenance and $15,000 bonus for Cyber and Crypto Operations, the Corps is offering $5,000 or $10,000 shipping bonuses, plus up to $15,000 for those who add two years to their enlistment or $7,000 for those who add only one year.

Active-component applicants can receive only one enlistment bonus. The longer-enlistment bonuses require the additional service to be added before shipping to recruit training.

Skill bonuses trigger at the first permanent duty station joined; shipping and longer-enlistment bonuses trigger at the first School of Infantry joined.

The two $15,000 skill bonuses are not new; the same fields received the maximum targeted bonus under the FY26 program. The Corps says the program helps compete for talent, meet shipping goals, channel recruits into Force Design priorities and improve return on personnel investment. Bonuses can be adjusted during the fiscal year as recruiting conditions change.

The FY27 structure includes 31 occupational specialty categories covering aviation, intelligence, information technology, logistics, engineering, reconnaissance, infantry, cyber operations and military police. Active-duty applicants enlist rather than entering a specific MOS directly. Program Enlisted For (PEF) codes group related jobs together according to prerequisites, with requirements outlined in the applicant’s Statement of Understanding.

The two $15,000 bonuses are tied to Program Enlisted For, or PEFs, for Electronic Maintenance, covering MOSs 2171, 2831, 2841, 2847, 2871, 2887, 5939, 5948, 5955, 5974 and 5979; and PEF DG, Cyber and Crypto Operations, covering MOSs 1721, 2621, 2631, 2641 and 2651.

For Marine reservists, the detailed FY27 provision sets the Selected Marine Corps Reserve enlistment bonus at $10,000, with all eligible quota serial numbers included. The opening summary, however, says the SMCR bonus is authorized for either $10,000 or $6,000.

Reserve applicants must enlist to a Reserve Affairs-validated quota serial number under the Reserve Optional Enlistment Program with a six-year obligation and complete required training for their contracted military job and elected Marine Corps Reserve unit or SMCR. Applicants under Incremental Initial Active Duty Training are ineligible. The bonus is paid as a lump sum after initial active-duty training, including recruit training, Marine Combat Training and MOS school, and after the SMCR unit joins the Marine to the appropriate RUC/MCC.

The Montgomery GI Bill-Selected Reserve kicker can provide up to $350 per month for up to 36 months, and eligible Reserve applicants may receive it with the enlistment bonus. Both incentives depend on available funding and are approved in the order received until allocations or funding limits are reached.

Marines reclassified into another occupational specialty eligible for the bonus during initial active-duty training retain SMCR bonus eligibility. Those who fail to meet prerequisites for their contracted MOS or fail academically forfeit the incentive. Recipients must serve satisfactorily during the six-year Reserve obligation; those who fail to fulfill their bonus agreement generally must repay the unearned portion. Exceptions include death, retirement or separation with a combat-related disability.

The program remains in effect through Sept. 30, 2027.

Natalie Oliverio is an independent journalist and Navy veteran who covers military and veterans’ issues. Drawing on her experience as a talent executive and mentor, she writes about the policies, people and programs shaping the military community.