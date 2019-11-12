DEMOPOLIS, Ala. — Police searching for a 5-year-old Florida girl who was reported missing last week found human remains in rural Alabama, authorities said Tuesday.

The team looking for Taylor Rose Williams found a body, according to a statement issued by police in Demopolis, Alabama.

The remains were located in a wooded area between two towns in Marengo County, located about 100 miles (160 kilometers) west of Montgomery, police said.

Authorities are working to confirm the victim's identification, according to the statement.

The child was reported missing from her Jacksonville, Florida, home last Wednesday.

Taylor Rose Williams, 5.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams has said Taylor’s mother, Brianna Williams, hasn’t spoken with investigators since that day.

The sheriff, who is not related to the Williams family, has called Brianna Williams a person of interest in the case.

Brianna Williams has been staying at Jacksonville naval air base she works, authorities said.

Investigators issued a release Monday asking whether anyone had seen the child and her mother in a black Honda Accord between Jacksonville and Alabama within the past two weeks.

Brianna Williams is from the county in which the remains were found, according to FirstCoastNews.com .

State, federal and local authorities from Alabama and Florida assisted in the search.

Navy Times editor’s note: The mother of Taylor Williams is Information Systems Technician 1st Class Brianna Shontae Williams, 27, who has been assigned to the Tactical Operations Center in Jacksonville since April, 2, 2018, according to her military records.

Originally from Alabama, Williams enlisted in the Navy on Nov. 20, 2012. She graduated from the Information Warfare Training Center in Pensacola in late 2013 and was sent to Naval Air Station Pensacola, her first duty station.

Two years later, she reported to Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron 123 in Norfolk, where she served until Feb. 28, 2018.

She was advanced to first class on April 16, 2019.

Williams has not been arrested or charged with any crimes.

Her decorations include the Enlisted Aviation Warfare and Surface Warfare Specialist pins, a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, the Inherent Resolve Campaign Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal.