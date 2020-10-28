Former Navy chief convicted for Bahrain sex crimes faces new rape allegations

A former U.S. Navy chief convicted as part of a rash of sailor sex crimes in Bahrain is facing new stateside sexual assault charges, according to charge sheets obtained by Navy Times.

Then-Chief Logistics Specialist Calvin Halfacre is charged with raping a woman in Virginia Beach, Virginia, on Feb. 3, 2019.

At the time of the alleged rape, Halfacre had just signed a plea deal in January 2019 and was awaiting his day in court in March 2019 on a previous sex crime dating back to when he was assigned to Bahrain.

Three Thai women working as prostitutes in Bahrain accused him of brutally sodomizing them against their will on the Middle Eastern island in 2017.

Navy investigators lost track of those three women and they did not testify in court against Halfacre.

Prosecutors later offered the chief a deal that withdrew the sexual assault charges in exchange for him pleading guilty to paying the three women for sex.

Halfacre, 42, was sentenced last year to 30 months in the brig, a bad-conduct discharge, reduction in rank to E-1 and forfeiture of all pay and allowances during confinement. He remains incarcerated at the Naval Consolidated Bring Charleston, South Carolina.

A teen prostitute in Bahrain and the sailor who wanted to save her At 18, Mary began roaming the bars and clubs outside of Naval Support Activity Bahrain, looking for U.S. sailor clients.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief - a daily roundup of military and defense news stories from around the globe. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

The alleged Virginia Beach victim’s name is redacted in the charge sheet copy provided to Navy Times.

The new rape charges against Halfacre accuse him of "placing (the woman) in fear that she would be subjected to grievous bodily harm,” the charge sheet states.

Halfacre is also charged with attempting to anally rape the woman, according to the charge sheet.

The allegations in the new case are similar to the allegations from 2017, when the three Thai women in Bahrain told NCIS agents that Halfacre anally raped them in his off-base apartment.

The new charges Halfacre faces include an assault with the intent to commit rape charge for allegedly pushing the woman and causing her to fall to the ground, according to his charge sheet.

Prosecutors also charged the Illinois native with robbery for allegedly taking a purse from the woman that contained about $300 in cash.

His civilian attorney, Phil Cave, declined to comment this week.

Tinder, Sailor, Hooker, Pimp: The U.S. Navy’s sex trafficking scandal in Bahrain NCIS probes revealed evidence that U.S. sailors were housing prostitutes in their apartments, seizing the women’s passports and taking a cut of their earnings ― profiting from the sex trade that services shipmates in Bahrain.

A trial date has not been set, according to Navy officials.

This summer, Cave filed an appeal on Halfacre’s behalf, arguing in filings to the Navy-Marine Corps Court of Criminal Appeals that the former chief’s sentence was too severe and that the trial judge considered evidence at sentencing that did not apply to the prostitution charges for which Halfacre pleaded guilty.

The court has not yet ruled on that appeal.