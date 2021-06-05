Your Military

Destroyer Gridley causes oil spill in Washington

1 hour ago
The guided-missile destroyer Gridley arrives at its new homeport, Naval Station Everett, after departing from San Diego in July 2016. Gridley was the first of four destroyers reassigned to NSE in 2016. (MC3 Joseph Montemarano/Navy)

PORT HADLOCK, Wash. — A Navy destroyer caused an oil spill in Port Townsend Bay and emergency crews have begun a containment and cleanup effort.

The USS Gridley was leaving the pier at Naval Magazine Indian Island on Thursday morning when the oil spill occurred around 10:30 a.m., the Navy said.

Naval officials said 20 gallons were spilled. Responders were using a 200-foot oil spill containment boom to form a perimeter and limit environmental damage, the Kitsap Sun reported. About 10 gallons have been contained. The Navy notified the Coast Guard and the state’s Department of Ecology. Naval officials are investigating the cause of the spill.

The Naval Station Everett is the Gridley’s homeport. Navy vessels stop at Indian Island when headed to or from the wider Pacific Ocean to load up on fuel, food and munitions.

Recommended for you
Around The Web
Comments