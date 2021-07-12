Sailor killed by falling tree during Tropical Storm Elsa

A 26-year-old sailor died last week in Florida after a falling tree struck his car during Tropical Storm Elsa, according to the Navy.

Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Deshawn Levon Johnson was driving near Naval Air Station Jacksonville July 7 when the tree fell. Johnson, who was originally from Virginia, was assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron 16 out of Jacksonville.

“The War Eagle family mourns the tragic loss of our shipmate,” said Cmdr. Timothy Campbell, commanding officer of VP-16, in a Navy news release. “Airman Johnson had a lasting impact on our squadron and we wish his family healing and peace during this incredibly difficult time.”

Johnson is survived by his wife and two children. Johnson’s uncle Shyhein Jackson said that Johnson was a devoted father, according to First Coast News.

“He had a daughter and a son he loved so much. It’s all he ever talked about. And he did everything he could to provide. … .I just feel so sorry for his kids,” Jackson told First Coast News. “I know they’ll be proud when they hear the stories of the person he became.”

Tropical Storm Elsa hit Florida’s panhandle July 7, and continued up the East Coast through Friday, according to the Weather Channel.

A tornado stemming from Elsa also struck Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia on July 7, leading to “injuries and property damage to Eagle Hammock RV Park guests,” the Navy said in a news release.

Nine people were hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries, and 12 RVs were either harmed or destroyed, the Navy said.