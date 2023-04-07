The U.S. Navy and partner nations wrapped up anti-submarine warfare exercise Sea Dragon off the coast of Guam last week.

During the exercise, in its fifth iteration, the U.S. and allied navies trained on advanced anti-submarine warfare tactics, including the tracking of simulated targets, in the Indo-Pacific region, the Navy said.

U.S. Navy assets included two P-8A Poseidon aircraft from Patrol Squadron 10 and VP 45. They were joined by maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft from the Royal Canadian Air Force, the Indian navy, the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, and the Republic of Korea navy.

“Exercise Sea Dragon is a significant opportunity to work with and build upon our strong multi-national relationships while we share and hone complex warfighting skills,” said Joint Region Marianas Commander Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson in a Navy news release.

“We are facing major geopolitical shifts in this region, and maintaining interoperability between our forces is important now, more than ever, as our competitors continue to push the limits of the international norms and the rule of law we work to uphold,” Nicholson said. “Training opportunities like these in the Marianas not only prepare us to defend together, but deter those who would challenge our charge to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

Classroom training for the exercise brought together pilots and flight officers to “discuss tactics incorporating the capabilities and equipment of their respective nations,” according to U.S. 7th Fleet.

VP 10 and VP 45 are based in Jacksonville, Florida, but are deployed to Kadena Air Base and Misawa Air Base in Japan, respectively.

The exercise included 35 missions, totaling roughly 170 flight hours for all participants.