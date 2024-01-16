The Navy fired the commanding officer of the submarine Georgia’s blue crew on Friday.

The Navy announced Monday that it removed Capt. Geoffry Patterson, who became the blue crew commanding officer in May 2022, from leading the vessel due to a “loss of confidence” in his ability to command.

As with other CO reliefs, the Navy provided no further information regarding why Patterson was relieved.

Capt. Christopher Osborn, commanding officer of the submarine’s gold crew, is now leading the Georgia and that there is no impact to operations, according to the Navy.

The submarine is based out of Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay in Georgia, where all East Coast Ohio-class submarines are homeported.

“Navy commanding officers are held to high standards of personal and professional conduct,” the Navy said in a statement Monday. “They are expected to uphold the highest standards of responsibility, reliability, and leadership, and the Navy holds them accountable when they fall short of those standards.”

Patterson, who is originally from Chicago and first joined the Navy as an enlisted sailor, is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

He is the first commanding officer the Navy has relieved this year.