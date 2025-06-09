Navy investigators and local authorities are searching for a missing sailor last seen May 29 on Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia.

The Virginia State Police issued a critically missing adult alert for Culinary Specialist Seaman Angelina Petra Resendiz, 21, who vanished after being spotted at her barracks in Miller Hall and hasn’t spoken to friends or family since.

“The disappearance poses a credible threat to their health and safety as determined by the investigative agency,” the alert said.

Resendiz is assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer James E. Williams, the Navy said.

Resendiz is five feet tall, Hispanic, weighs 110 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, according to the alert, which also stated her clothing description was unknown. Resendiz might be carrying a black and purple backpack, according to a Naval Criminal Investigative Service post on X.

Anyone with information is urged to call NCIS at 877-579-3648 or use the NCIS Tips mobile app.

When approached for comment, the Virginia State Police referred questions to NCIS, as they are spearheading the investigation.

A spokesperson for NCIS confirmed to Military Times through email that they were investigating Resendiz’s disappearance, but said the agency could not comment further on an ongoing investigation.

A spokesperson for the commander of Naval Surface Force Atlantic told Military Times in an emailed statement that they were cooperating fully with the investigation.

“Our top priority is the safety and welfare of our Sailors,” the statement read.

Riley Ceder is a reporter at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice, investigations, and cyber. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the Abused by the Badge investigation.