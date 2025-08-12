The Navy has removed the commanding officer of the Naval Information Force Reserve Readiness Center, or REDCEN, in San Diego, the service announced Tuesday.

Capt. Russell A. Herrell was relieved of his duties as REDCEN San Diego’s commanding officer by Adm. Greg Emery, commander of Naval Information Force Reserve, or CNIFR, “due to a loss of confidence in his ability to command,” the Navy said in a brief release. He has been temporarily reassigned to Navy Reserve Center Denver.

The Navy didn’t specify a date for Herrell’s dismissal, noting only a placeholder “Aug. XX” in its release.

The service, which did not provide additional information surrounding Herrell’s dismissal, often cites a “loss of confidence” as a blanket reason when relieving senior leaders.

“The Navy maintains the highest standards for leaders and holds them accountable when those standards are not met,” the Navy said.

Herrell reported to REDCEN San Diego in February 2023, according to the release.

Capt. Mark Meade, CNIFR chief of staff, has been temporarily assigned as the center’s CO.

REDCEN San Diego is a subordinate command of CNIFR, which is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, according to the Navy. It provides administrative support to attached units.

Beth Sullivan is an editor for Military Times. Previously, she worked as a staff reporter for The Daily Memphian and as an assistant editor at The Austin Chronicle.