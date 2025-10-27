Editor’s note: This is a developing story.

A U.S. Navy helicopter and a fighter jet assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz crashed in the South China Sea on Sunday in separate incidents less than an hour apart, the Navy said.

“All personnel involved are safe and in stable condition,” U.S. Pacific Fleet said in a brief statement.

At approximately 2:45 p.m. local time, an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter attached to the Nimitz “went down in the waters of the South China Sea while conducting routine operations,” U.S. Pacific Fleet said. Assets assigned to the carrier’s strike group rescued the helicopter’s three crew members. The helicopter was assigned to the “Battle Cats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 73.

About 30 minutes later, at 3:15 p.m., an F/A-18F Super Hornet fighter jet from the Strike Fighter Squadron 22 “Fighting Redcocks” also crashed in the South China Sea while conducting routine operations, according to the statement. Both crew members successfully ejected from the jet and were rescued, U.S. Pacific Fleet said.

The cause of both incidents are under investigation.

Beth Sullivan is an editor for Military Times. Previously, she worked as a staff reporter for The Daily Memphian and as an assistant editor at The Austin Chronicle.