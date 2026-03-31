The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush and its strike group departed Naval Station Norfolk on Tuesday for a regularly scheduled deployment, the Navy announced.

The Navy did not provide details on the destination of the carrier, but with the USS Gerald R. Ford currently sidelined with maintenance issues outside the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, there is a warship vacancy in the Middle East that it could potentially fill.

“Our sailors are ready and able to do the nation’s bidding,” said Rear Adm. Alexis T. Walker, commander of Carrier Strike Group Ten, which is embarked with Bush.

The carrier strike group — which encompasses more than 5,000 personnel — includes the flagship carrier, along with the Arleigh Burke-class destroyers USS Ross, USS Donald Cook and USS Mason.

Carrier Air Wing 7, which is embarked on George H.W. Bush, includes nine aircraft squadrons.

In preparation for its deployment, Carrier Air Wing 7 flew 1,586 sorties and logged 693 arrested landings during the day and 682 at night as part of its Composite Training Unit Exercise, which it completed on March 5.

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The strike group most recently deployed to the U.S. Naval Forces Europe–U.S. Naval Forces Africa area of operations from Aug. 2022 to April 2023.

The USS Gerald R. Ford is currently undergoing repairs in Croatia after a non-combat fire broke out in the main laundry room on March 12.

The blaze injured three sailors, one of whom had to be flown off the ship to receive medical care.

All three were in stable condition after the incident, which affected roughly 100 sleeping berths and forced 200 other sailors to receive treatment for smoke-related injuries.

The Ford was previously operating in the Red Sea in support of Operation Epic Fury and was on pace to set the record for the longest-at-sea U.S. Navy deployment ever, as it approached an 11-month extended deployment mark.

The current record is held by the USS Midway, which was deployed at sea for 332 days during the Vietnam War.

Riley Ceder is a reporter at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice, investigations, and cyber. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the Abused by the Badge investigation.