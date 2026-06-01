The U.S. military targeted Iranian radar and command control sites this weekend in response to hostile acts from the country, according to U.S. Central Command.

The U.S. launched self-defense strikes, including fighter jets that destroyed Iranian air defenses, a ground control station and two suicide drones attempting to thwart the safe passage of ships in surrounding sea passages.

“The measured and deliberate strikes occurred on Saturday and Sunday in response to aggressive Iranian actions that included the shootdown of a U.S. MQ-1 drone that was operating over international waters,” CENTCOM said.

No American troops were injured as a result of the exchange of fire.

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The ceasefire that began April 12 is still in effect despite an uptick in military activity, CENTCOM confirmed.

U.S. military forces conducted self-defense strikes on May 25 against missile launch sites and Iranian boats that were in the process of laying mines.

On Sunday evening, the U.S. also intercepted two ballistic missiles that Iran launched toward American forces in Kuwait.

The Trump administration and the Islamic Republic of Iran are engaged in a back-and forth regarding a potential peace deal, with President Trump reportedly altering the deal as of Saturday to speed up a resolution.

The proposed deal would end the Iran war, including Israel’s own military campaign against the country, and see Iran lift its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Riley Ceder is a reporter at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice, investigations, and cyber. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the Abused by the Badge investigation.