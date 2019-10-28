They’re for fightin’ hands, and they’re frikkin’ awesome.

SKD Tactical has released a cold-weather version of their FDT (Full Dexterity Tactical) gloves. Why is this significant?

Because SKD’s PIG gloves have a reputation for being some of the best tactical gloves, allowing the most dexterity, with the greatest durability, of anything available from anybody. Which is, of course, really saying something.

SKD Tactical says, "The ALL-NEW PIG FDT Cold Weather Glove (CWG) finally brings PIG’s unsurpassed dexterity to a wind-resistant insulated glove. Maintaining the PIG-FDT line-up’s short cuff design, the ALL-NEW CWG includes features such as Touch Screen Compatibility (all 5 digits), grippy Silicon-print palm and a Terry cloth nose-wipe. When the temperatures drop, transition from your current FDT Gloves to the ALL-NEW WARMNESS that is the PIG FDT Cold Weather Glove!

Currently available in colors Black & White.

Carbon Grey available DEC 2019.

Coyote available MAR 2020.

Available in MENS SM-2XL, and WOMENS XS-XL!

Learn more about 'em: http://bit.ly/ColdPIG

Need summer weight gloves? Check these out.