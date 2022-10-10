According to the Unicode Consortium, 92 percent of the population uses emojis — the little characters on a phone’s keyboard that express emotions and allow users to tell illustrated stories in group chats.

These colorful graphics aren’t just reserved for civilians, however. There are some extra special military emojis too, including one that looks like a Vietnam-era helmet for some reason and one that depicts an award that’s eerily similar to the color pattern on the National Defense Ribbon.

None, however, come with as much gravity as the saluting half-face, otherwise known as the “YES SIR” emoji, which was added in 2021.

And while some may find it trite, there are a handful of valid uses for this smug smiley face, including:

When your wife tells you to pick up the kids from school. She’s the captain now, and must be regarded as such. If your CO texts you that your leave request has been denied. It’s the only polite but sarcastic way to acknowledge being screwed over. Every time you’re on duty and anyone asks you to do anything besides sit and stare into the abyss. When your platoon’s group chat blows up and you want to acknowledge the activity without reading any of the messages Each time you talk to or about special forces guys, who the emoji was really designed for. You’re welcome for their service. If you need to reply “yes” but your phone doesn’t have WiFi, you can’t access the GIPHY keyboard, and the infinitely better “Star Wars ROGER ROGER” GIF isn’t available. Anytime a military recruiter sends you a message. It’s the next best thing to telling them to shove off after they ruined your life.

