FN America, LLC is pleased to announce the release of a limited-edition FN 509 Tactical handgun with battle-gray slide and black frame, available exclusively through RSR Group, Inc. retailers nationwide.

The FN 509 Tactical features a 4.5-inch threaded barrel with four-inch slide, FN Low-Profile Optics Mounting System, suppressor-height night sights that co-witness with miniature red dot optics, and 17-round standard and 24-round extended magazine; 10-round versions are available for states with magazine capacity restrictions.

To inquire about purchasing these limited-edition pistols exclusive to RSR Group, Inc., please call 1-(800) 458-4867 or visit www.rsrgroup.com.