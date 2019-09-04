Taurus has released its first full-size G-series pistol, the G3 9mm semi-auto, which represents the next generation in the Taurus G-series polymer-frame handguns.
For the last several years, the Taurus G2c pistols have been among the most popular everyday carry 9mm handguns due to their ergonomic design, reliable performance, ease-of-operation, and class-leading cost-to-performance ratio. Since the G2c series debut, consumers and dealers have asked for a 4-inch barrel version.
The G3 continues the proven polymer-frame profile of the G2c but in a full-frame configuration. Highlights include generous stippling patches across the grip for maximum control and retention in any shooting condition, an ergonomic palm swell and side-frame Memory Pads that provide quick, positive and repeatable hand positioning. The frame also incorporates an integrated Picatinny rail. A manual safety and slide release lever are optimally positioned above the thumb for easy manipulation.
Another refined element of the G3 is the 6-pound trigger. It is designed with a smooth take-up and a surprisingly crisp, clean break exceeding that of typical striker-fired pistol trigger performance. A short reset promotes quick, controlled follow-up shots. Unlike most single-action firing systems, the G3 offers second-strike capability.
Although full-frame in size, the G3′s profile makes it well-suited for concealed carry. Uniform beveling along the front of the slide and frame combined with a steep contoured bevel along the back of the slide minimize clothing snags.
Generous front and rear machined serrations along the slide ensure a no-slip grip for cartridge chambering and slide manipulation. Additional slide features include a drift-adjustable rear sight, loaded chamber indicator, steel guide rod and spring assembly, and the choice of carbon steel or stainless-steel finish.
The Taurus G3 comes in six different models, offering consumer options in slide finish and magazine capacities (two 10-round mags, two 15-round mags, or one 15- and one 17-round mag), with MSRPs of $345.23 or $360.70, depending on the model configuration.
Taurus G3 Specifications
- Caliber: 9mm Luger
- Capacity: 10, 15, or 17 (with extended magazine)
- Finish: Matte Black / Matte Stainless
- Grip/Frame: Polymer
- Firing System: Single Action with Restrike Capability
- Action Type: Striker
- Safety: Manual and Trigger Safety, Striker Block
- Sights Front: Fixed (White Dot)
- Sights Rear: Drift Adjustable (White Dots)
- Slide Material: Carbon Steel, Stainless Steel
- Slide Finish: Matte Black / Matte Stainless
- Overall Length: 7.30-inches
- Overall Width: 1.25-inches
- Overall Height: 5.20-inchesBarrel Length: 4.00-inches
- Weight: 25 ounces (unloaded)
- Magazines Included: 2x10, 2x15, or 1x15 and 1x17
- Packaging Size: 12.5x6x1.75
- Packaging Weight: 2.75 pounds
- Additional Feature: Picatinny Rail (Mil-STD 1913)
