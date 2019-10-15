Sig Sauer Electro-Optics is pleased to introduce the all-new ROMEO1PRO Open Reflex Red Dot Sight. The ROMEO1PRO is capable of mounting to any pistol with a Sig Sauer PRO slide cut, and is crafted for durability, and for use in harsh environments.

“The ROMEO1PRO is the latest evolution of the ROMEO1 sights and brings a new level of durability and performance to the open-reflex red dot sight,” said Andy York, President, Sig Sauer, Electro-Optics. “The adoption of a red dot sight on pistols is becoming the standard in the commercial, law enforcement, and military markets, and the ROMEO1PRO is the ultimate solution for fast, responsive target acquisition and accuracy combined with the easy mounting option of the PRO footprint.”

The Sig Sauer Electro-Optics ROMEO1PRO is a miniature open reflex red dot sight, available with either a 3MOA or 6MOA red dot. It comes with 12 brightness settings for a full range of lighting conditions, and the TruHold Lockless Zeroing System designed to endure recoil and return to zero-shot after shot. The ROMEO1PRO features a molded glass aspheric lens with high-performance coatings for superior light transmittance and zero distortion, a new upgraded point-source emitter for increased brightness in day or night conditions, MOTAC, a 20,000-hour battery life, and an IPX-7 waterproof rating. The ROMEO1PRO is housed in aircraft-grade aluminum to ensure corrosion resistance, includes a ruggedized steel protective shroud in the box for extreme durability, and is available in black or FDE.

Sig Sauer pistols with a PRO slide cut (rev2) include the P320 XFIVE Legion, P320-M17, P320 XFULL, P320 XCARRY, P320 XCOMPACT, and P320 XVTAC.

ROMEO1PRO Open Reflex Red Dot Sight Specs:

Magnification: 1x30mm

Illumination Settings: 10 Daytime / 2 Night Vision

Window Height: .71in / 18mm

× Shoot better. Be safer. Look cooler. Reload. Get your fill of tactical coolness in this newsletter packed with guns, gear, bullets and moto content Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Gear Scout Weekly newsletter.

Window Width: 1.1in / 28mm

Weight: 1.0oz / 28g

Battery: CR1632

Waterproofing: IPX-7

Overall Elevation Adjustment Range: 100MOA

Overall Windage Adjustment Range: 100 MOA

MSRP: $519.99 – Black

MSRP: $549.99 – FDE