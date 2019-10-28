SIG P365 SAS Wins 2019 NASGW POMA Caliber Award for “Best New Handgun”.

The 2019 NASGW POMA-Caliber Award for Best New Handgun has been awarded to the SIG Sauer P365 SAS (SIG Anti-Snag) pistol. You can see Gear Scout’s look at the P365 here.

According to the release from SIG, the NASGW (National Association of Sporting Goods Wholesalers) and POMA (Professional Outdoor media Associaton) partnership is intended to, “...recognize new and innovative products within the sporting goods industry. Products for the NASGW-POMA Caliber Awards are submitted by the manufacturers for the various product categories and are evaluated for uniqueness, market need, the value of the product, ingenuity, and presentation.”

The release continues:

“For the second year in a row the SIG SAUER P365 micro-compact concealed carry pistol has been honored with a Caliber Award. This year we brought new innovation to the P365 pistol, and concealed carry, with the P365 SAS,” said Tom Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer, Executive Vice President, Commercial Sales, SIG SAIER, Inc.

“Our proprietary SAS technology removed all the snag points from the pistol and integrated the sights directly into the slide with a flush-mounted FT Bullseye sight that’s intuitive, and easy for the trained or untrained eye to pick-up for fast target acquisition. We could not be more proud to have our continued innovation to the market-leading P365 recognized by these two organizations.”

The SIG SAUER P365 SAS is a 9mm, polymer, striker-fired pistol with a Nitron finish. The pistol features the SIG Anti-Snag technology slide treatment with a flush-mounted FT bullseye fiber-tritium night sight, flat controls, a ported slide and barrel for less muzzle flip, a high-capacity, patented modified double-stack magazine for a 10+1 full-size capacity, and ships with (1) 10-round magazine, and (1) 10-round extended magazine (12-round and 15-round magazines available separately.)

The 2019 NASGW POMA-Caliber Award was presented to SIG SAUER at the NASGW Awards Dinner, October 16, 2019, in Orlando, Florida.