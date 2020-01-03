A few weeks ahead of SHOT Show 2020, New England-based arms maker Savage Arms has announced the latest addition to their product lineup: the Renegauge.

No, that’s not a typo or a dad joke. It’s the name of the Savage Arms’ latest shotgun. More importantly, the Renegauge marks Savage’s first foray into the automatic shotgun market.

Chambered in 12 gauge, the new scattergun boasts a series of innovative features that seek to distinguish it from the crowded auto-loading shotgun market.

While the number of semi-automatic shotgun designs is truly massive, the number of affordable, reliable ones is far more limited. Which may have been the impetus behind the Renegauge.

Check out all the details below in the official press release.

“January 03, 2020 - WESTFIELD, Massachusetts – Savage Arms, makers of the most trusted hunting and target rifles in the United States, is proud to introduce RENEGAUGE. The new American-made semiautomatic 12 gauge shotguns are built for field use, offer hunters and competitors a new standard for both fit and function, and include several patented parts and designs—including the Dual Regulating Inline Valve (D.R.I.V.) gas system.

“RENEGAUGE is unlike any other semi-automatic shotgun, and demonstrates our commitment to innovate as an independent company,” said Al Kasper, President and CEO. “This project has been in the works for years because we wanted to enter a new category in a big way. The team in place now did an amazing job getting this to the finish line. Hunters and shooters are going to be amazed with the fit, feel, function and versatility of this shotgun. And it’s a platform we can and will build on—so look for more in the very near future.”

RENEGAUGE has been tested to the extreme—both in the field and in the lab. Everything in the design is intentional and has a purpose. RENEGAUGE looks different because it is—and it brings American-made performance to a new level. The shotgun functions and cycles light loads and magnum field loads with unbelievable consistency and reliability. Avid wing shooters will love the way it swings, competitors will find it at home on the range, and hunters will trust it in the nastiest of conditions.

The D.R.I.V. system provides RENEGAGUE with the unparalleled ability to regulate the gas that cycles the shotgun’s action. Both low-brass target shells and Magnum hunting shells will cycle the action with the same reliability and without any adjustment from the shooter.

This functionality is complemented by how easy RENEGAUGE is to fit to the shooter. From comb height to length of pull, RENEGAUGE can be adjusted to ensure every aspect of its ergonomics matches its user’s needs.

Features

• D.R.I.V. gas system

• Adjustable stock for length of pull, comb height, drop and cast

• One-piece, chrome plated action bar assembly

• Chrome plated reciprocating components

• Stock rod buffer to reduce felt recoil

• Fluted barrel with melonite finish

• Carbon steel ventilated rib with red fiberoptic sight

• Competition-ready easy loading magazine port

• Oversized controls

• 3 interchangeable flush mount choke tubes (Beretta/Benelli) – IC, M, F

• Hard-sided carrying case”

While the aforementioned wall o’text is a bit daunting, there are some juicy morsels inside of it that should pique the interest of civilian and military shooters alike.

For example, the fluted melonite-finished barrel is a big plus. This should increase the weapon’s resistance to corrosion while decreasing its weight. Additionally, the enlarged loading port is a God-send when trying to quickly reload a tube-fed shotgun, and the over-sized controls should make manipulating the action faster and easier — even when wearing gloves.

But the portion that sounds the most intriguing is the new D.R.I.V. gas system.

According to the presser, this is a self-regulating gas system that should adapt to whatever load a shooter feeds the Renegauge. This could be very interesting, given that the biggest fault with auto-loading shotguns is their ammunition sensitivity.