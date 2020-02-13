5.11 Announces A.T.L.A.S. tactical footwear

In the past, law enforcement and military personnel were limited to one or two types of duty footwear.

For LEOs, this was a modified dress shoe and later black rugged sneakers or boots. While soldiers, sailors and airmen were stuck with combat boots of one for or another.

Neither of these were terribly comfortable, but they tended to be well built if heavy.

Today, there are dozens of companies making hundreds of tactical boots for both. And because there are at least as many foreign-made knockoffs of questionable quality, choosing a solid shoe or boot that wouldn’t fall apart and didn’t cause the wearer undue pain was almost as bad as the blisters the cheap ones would cause.

Thankfully, the engineers at 5.11 invented a brand new line of duty footwear that let officers and soldiers have their proverbial cake, and eat it to. Enter, the A.T.L.A.S.

The soul of the new A.T.L.A.S. is its sole. Ultra comfortable, it spreads out the weight of an officer's duty rig evenly throughout their feet.

An acronym for All Terrain Load Assistance System, these new shoes are anything but simple sneakers. They are designed from inception to hold up to hard use while evenly distributing the added weight of an officer’s gear across their feet. Preventing painful fallen arches, and stinging blisters. check out the full details below.

For users interested in a more traditional boot, the A.T.L.A.S. is also available as a full boot in both tan and black.

In a nutshell, the A.T.L.A.S. boots are super light, ultra durable footwear designed to give owners the maximum amount of comfort. Plus, unlike several other duty boots, these new featherweight boots are very affordably priced. Making them an excellent choice not just for combat or duty use, but also people who like high quality footwear that can stand up to abuse. For more information on the new A.T.L.A.S. boots, including pricing and availability, visit https://www.511tactical.com/.