Nexbelt, “The Gun Belt with No Holes,” announced today that its new EDC Supreme Appendix Carry Belt is now available and can be purchased on their website at www.nexbelt.com/collections/nylon-gun-belt-series.

The new EDC Supreme Appendix Carry Belt is available in either Black or Coyote and features a nylon strap made from a super high-density microfiber material that is an advanced composite of ultra-fine polyester fibers. This allows the stiffness required for holstering your sidearm if you have a CCW permit or just your everyday tools. The nickel textured buckle measures only 1” x 1.5” inches allowing you to position it wherever you’d like as it can easily pass through the belt loops on your pants without having to be opened. The tip of the strap now has a leather stitch to prevent it from fraying.

“We designed a belt for the person who prefers to appendix carry their firearm for personal protection,” said Tom Hunsucker, Co-Founder of Nexbelt. “By making the smallest buckle out there, it frees up precious space in front for you to carry your firearm and extra magazines. Its diminutive nickel buckle can be worn front center, left hip or hidden in near the curve of the back. It’s still the most comfortable belt you’ll ever own and with the new push-button trigger, the buckle release is quick and easy - only when you want to that is!”

Nexbelt’s EDC ratchet-style gun belts feature a unique ratcheting system called Precise FitTM that allows the wearer to adjust his or her belt in ¼ inch increments instead of the normal 1-inch adjustment that a traditional belt with a pin/buckle system allows.

This ability to “fine-tune” a belt in ¼ inch increments not only provides unprecedented comfort but is especially important for those practicing open or concealed carry. Having just the right amount of tension to safely secure your firearm is critical, and the ability to quickly switch from an IWB (inside the waistband) holster to an OWB (outside the waistband) holster is something that no other gun belt offers.